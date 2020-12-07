Welcome to LAPLAND… Be the first to be ‘driving home for Christmas’ at Silverstone

Win your place at the exclusive preview event on Wednesday in our exclusive competition

…………

COMPETITION

UPDATE: This competition is now closed due to the rapid and massive response. The winners are: Damian Cummins; Angela Novell; Jessica Pilkington; Matthew McClelland; Mark Phillips. Many thanks to all those who entered.

SILVERSTONE has Christmas all wrapped up this year with the launch of a brand new, COVID-safe Christmas extravaganza for all the family… LAP LAND.

Introducing an entirely new concept to the UK at the home of the Formula 1 British Grand Prix, LAP LAND will be the hottest ticket around, offering an unrivalled, unique, experience that will create the most memorable, magical festive moments.

Launching on 10 December, LAP LAND runs through until 3 January and will only be closed on Christmas Day.

You’ll drive on the iconic F1 track in your own car for a spectacular festive light and laser show and then enjoy a festive classic, The Snowman, at our drive-in cinema – it’s going to be amazing!

And here’s a chance to be one of the first to review it at our exclusive preview event, on Wednesday (December 9), 7.30pm. We have 5 car passes to give away and we’ll pick 5 lucky winners – the first 5 to enter the competition. All you have to do is email your name and contact details with ‘LAPLAND competition’ in the subject line to news@businessmk.co.uk.

Spaces are filling fast, so if you want to guarantee your place on the grid, head to www.laplandsilverstone.co.uk

Terms and conditions: https://www.silverstone.co.uk/terms-and-conditions/2020-lap-land-terms-and-conditions/

A dedicated LAP LAND Radio Station will add to the festivities, providing a musical backdrop with seasonal singalong favourites to bring the Christmas spirit right into the hearts of the cars.



Set to wow audiences and create a new family Christmas tradition alongside pantos, grottos and carol concerts, LAP LAND will be a leisurely tour of the Silverstone track with a 30 to 40 minute experience that will give visitors plenty of time to wonder at the dazzling illuminations.

LAP LAND opens from 10 December to 3 January (only closed on Christmas Day) with booking slots available from 4.30pm to 8.30pm, Sunday to Thursday and 4.30pm-9.30pm on Friday and Saturday. Prices start at £35 per car.

Multiple screens showing The Snowman will be available to book each night for an additional £15 per car. Silverstone offers a COVID-19 booking guarantee, with full refunds if the event is cancelled due to government restrictions.



To be on the starting grid for this ultimate Christmas attraction, visitors can book at www.silverstone.co.uk. Full terms and conditions are available on the website.