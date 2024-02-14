‘A brilliant initiative’: The Apprentice star Nick Hewer backs the Franklins £50 Challenge

FORMER star of the BBC series The Apprentice and Countdown presenter Nick Hewer has shown his support for the Franklins £50 Challenge in a social media video.

Lord Sugar’s former right-hand man is encouraging teams to sign up to take part in the Apprentice-style fundraising challenge, organised by law firm Franklins Solicitors. Teams from businesses based in Milton Keynes and Northamptonshire will each receive £50 from the firm and have three months to turn the seed funding into more in whichever way they choose. The money raised will go to a total eight charities: four each from the two areas.

The 2024 challenge begins on Tuesday (February 20) and runs until May 21. The aim is to fight hunger, encourage wellness and change local lives. Since it began in 2018, the Franklins £50 Challenge has raised more than £100,000 for local charities.

Main picture: Nick Hewer (left) with Franklins managing partner Simon Long and Franklins partner Andrea Smith ahead of the start of the Franklins £50 Challenge. Watch Mr Hewer’s social media video here.

Mr Hewer, who lives in Northamptonshire, said: “The Franklins £50 Challenge is a brilliant initiative to test your entrepreneurial skills and see how you could grow £50 seed funding into substantial funds for charities across Northamptonshire and Milton Keynes.

“I would encourage everyone to consider forming a team and take part in this creative team-building challenge.”

Eight charities from across Milton Keynes and Northamptonshire have been selected to benefit from the challenge: Willen Hospice, MK Act, Harry’s Rainbow and YMCA in Milton Keynes and Cynthia Spencer Hospice, Northampton Hope Centre, The Lewis Foundation and Northamptonshire Community Foundation.

It is not too late to register to take part. To do so, visit www.franklins50.co.uk.

“We are so grateful to Nick for lending his support to the challenge,” said Franklins partner Andrea Smith. “We are hoping to secure a record number of teams taking part this year and would ask companies, organisations, associations and clubs to sign up before the challenge starts on February 20.”