‘It feels particularly special to have won’: Data tech specialist celebrates MKBAA success

DATA software specialist Agile Solutions, which helps its customers digitally transform, has been named Technology Business of the Year at the Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards.

MKBAA celebrates the businesses that shape the community in Milton Keynes and that contribute to the town’s high-tech future as “the natural place to develop, trial and roll out new ideas and technologies”.

The award, presented at Stadium MK, recognises “genuine technological innovation… that is creative, and has led to positive growth, transformation, and sustainable success.” Nominees were also judged on their ability to commercialise their innovation, their responsiveness to new markets and new opportunities, their commitment to developing their technological strengths, and their contribution to the image of Milton Keynes as a tech hub.

Agile Solutions was founded in 2014 by Steve Whiting and Owen Lewis, who felt that the traditional model of data and digital consultancy was “archaic, rigid”, and “diluting the value of businesses’ data”. Today, Agile provides strategic guidance and software implementation for organisations in banking & finance, energy & renewables, retail, travel, charities, the public sector, and more so that they can manage, modernise, and monetise their data.

Steve is Agile Solutions’ chief executive officer. “I co-founded Agile with a mission to prioritise technological innovation, inspire and develop new tech talent, and transform our customers’ approach to data,” he said. “This award is a brilliant testament to everything we have built and continue to work towards.

“It feels particularly special to have won, given that Milton Keynes is such a thriving tech hub that produces such strong competition in our category. It is an astounding achievement which is in huge part down to the dedication and remarkable work that our teams deliver every day.

“There is no greater force of drive than recognition like this and we look forward to continuing to innovate, leading the way in digital transformation.”

One in three jobs in Milton Keynes is in tech, and the city is home to over 2,400 tech-related companies. MKBAA’s theme for the 2024 awards – ‘Forever Innovative’ – seeks to put Milton Keynes “on the lips of everyone in Silicon Valley when they are looking at a map of the UK and where to place their next site,” according to Nicholas Mann, chair of MKBAA organisers the Milton Keynes Business Leaders Partnership.