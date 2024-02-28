Supporting the local community is what we are all about: Organiser counts down to Bedford Business Expo

EXCITEMENT is building as Bedford businesses prepare to showcase their products, services and expertise at this year’s Bedford Business Expo.

Bedford Business Expo is the local business promotion and networking event for Bedford and is free to attend and aims, says organiser Bedford Radio, to showcase all kinds of local businesses.

The inaugural event last year earned Bedford Radio the Silver Award for Business Innovation at the SME Bedfordshire Business Awards. It attracted around 50 businesses, organisations and local charities as exhibitors and welcomed more than 250 visitors.

The Expo returns to King’s House in Ampthill Road on March 12 (10am-3pm). Bookings for stalls are now open, with special rates for charities and new businesses. Find out more and book your stand at https://bedford.radio/businessexpo.

It is free to attend. Visitors can register on Eventbrite https://bedfordbusinessexpo2024.eventbrite.com.

Expo organiser Bedford Radio is the local radio station for Bedford. The Business Expo aims to provide the opportunity for local people to create and strengthen connections, and to bring businesses together to discuss what they do, says the station’s founder and manager Martin Steers.

“We received so much great positive feedback last year so of course we wanted to do it again,” Martin pictured left tells businessmk.co.uk. “Supporting local Bedford businesses, charities and the local community is what we are all about and we want to also use this event as an opportunity to showcase Bedford Radio and who we are as the local radio station for the great town of Bedford.”

There is an opportunity to grab some pre-Expo networking at a breakfast event hosted by the Bedford Business Buzz networking group. It runs from 8:30am to 10am, offering tea, coffee, a pastry (or two) and the opportunity to make connections and find new business opportunities.

Book at https://BBEBreakfastNetworking.eventbrite.com.