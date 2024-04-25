IT managed service provider Bluecube acquires legal IT specialist

MANAGED service provider Bluecube has become the leading provider to the law sector after acquiring legal IT specialist company CTS.

The deal follows CTS going into administration and work is under way to bring its customers under Bluecube’s umbrella.

Under the terms of the deal, the MSP division of CTS will transfer to Milton Keynes-based Bluecube. It also has security operations centres in Dublin and Kuala Lumpur and more than 300 security specialists.

Bluecube chief executive James Hawker said: “CTS has a longstanding and rich relationship with many organisations in the legal sector. We view the addition of these customers as a strategic opportunity to build the leading MSP practice for the legal sector in the UK and Ireland.”

The UK legal sector currently employs 368,000 people and contributes £34 billion to the economy. It is undergoing a period of rapid digital transformation as legal practices from single-operator barristers and solicitors to large enterprises embrace new technology.

“We are confident that we can offer both the CTS people and their customers a smooth transition to Bluecube,” said James. “We will provide CTS customers with market-leading IT services that will allow their businesses to continue to grow.”

Main picture: James Hawker (left) with Jonathan Crowe, chief operating officer of Ekco – Europe’s fastest growing, security-first managed cloud service provider – which acquired Bluecube in November.