Back to the future: City’s new radio station looms large on the Horizon

IN FIVE, four, three, two, one… Milton Keynes is preparing to tune into a new local radio station which is due to go on air on June 1.

Horizon Radio will be available on DAB Digital Radio, online and via smart speakers. The station will broadcast live from a new studio in Midsummer Place shopping centre playing a mix of music from the 1980s to today and reporting the latest news and events across the city. Its coverage extends across the city and as far as Olney and Leighton Buzzard.

The name is familiar, having been the station for Milton Keynes and the surrounding area until it became Heart FM in 2009. Behind the new venture is Chris Gregg, who has nearly two decades of experience in the city, including launching MKFM and steering the programming of Heart and the former Horizon Radio.

“I am thrilled to finally be able to unveil the launch of The New Horizon Radio,” Chris said. “We have listened to what people want to hear and carefully crafted a station for today’s listeners with a fresh sound, useful content, and a strong presence in our community.”

The station’s line-up includes former Chiltern Radio presenters Tony Dibbin and Emma Saint hosting the weekday breakfast show. Local comedian Dan Mayo takes the mike for the evening Drivetime show and there will be a weekly showcase of local music talent, coverage of grassroots sports and live broadcasts from local events.

Horizon Radio will embrace a multi-media approach, delivering video content across social platforms, YouTube, and TikTok, alongside audio podcasts and on-demand material. The station is committed to nurturing the next generation of media presenters and technicians, offering professional training for aspiring radio hosts, podcasters, and YouTube creators.

The station is also extending its reach to local businesses. It is to partner with publishing powerhouse Pulse Group Media – which produces Business MK and the lifestyle magazine MK Pulse – offering bespoke promotional packages that include professional podcast and video content creation to amplify brand visibility across digital platforms.

The two organisations will also host a new monthly networking event.

“As the flagship station of the new Milton Keynes DAB multiplex, Horizon Radio will be available alongside dozens of exciting new radio stations covering different local communities, music tastes and cultures.,” said Chris.

To find the new services, press the Rescan button on your digital radio. Find out more at horizonradio.com.