Professor Joe Nellis: 40th anniversary scholarship tribute is ‘a real honour’

CONGRATULATIONS to Professor Joe Nellis, world economy expert and Deputy Dean at Cranfield School of Management, who has had a MBA scholarship fund named in his honour to celebrate his 40 years at Cranfield University.

His contribution to the university over the decades has been huge. He has taught every MBA cohort throughout his career and established the university’s Economics Group which was ranked best in the world by the Financial Times in 2017 for its teaching on MBA programmes.

“It is a real honour to have this scholarship established in my name and I am humbled by the support it has already received. Cranfield has been a huge part of my life and it has been wonderful to spend my career in an environment such as this,” Professor Nellis (pictured above) told businessmk.co.uk.

He has served Cranfield as director of the School of Management, Academic Dean and Pro-Vice-Chancellor. Professor Nellis also received a CBE in this year’s New Year’s Honours list for his contribution to higher education, economics, business and charity.

“We have seen so many students from the MBA programme go on to achieve great things and it is wonderful to be able to watch their progress as they embark on their careers and not only impact the world of business but society and their communities as well,” Professor Nellis said.