East West Rail: Find out more ahead of statutory consultation process

EAST West Rail is to hold a series of information drop-in events along the entire length of the route linking Oxford and Cambridge via Milton Keynes and Bedford.

The sessions take place in May and are being organised to keep businesses and communities informed about the statutory consultation process that is due to begin in June.

Details of the proposed design of the route will be shared when the statutory consultation begins.

The previous series of EWR community events held in November revealed that businesses and residents were keen to learn more about the Development Consent Order process and how they could get involved.

Next month’s events aim to explain the different stages of the DCO application and how that process works. These are not formal consultation events and there will be no specific design information or proposals available to view, says East West Rail. However, design information will be available at the statutory consultation where there will then be the opportunity to share feedback about the proposals.

East West Rail Company chief executive Beth West said: “EWR is a once in a generation opportunity that has the potential to positively impact the lives of hundreds of thousands of people by improving access to jobs, educational opportunities and public services.

“If you live or work around the line of the route and are not aware or unsure about the process for us getting consent to build the railway, I would encourage you to get involved and attend one of these events to find out more.”

The events take place on the following dates, each between 2pm and 7pm:

Tuesday, May 7

Bedford Rowing Social Club, The Boathouse, Duck Mill Lane, Bedford MK42 0AX

Wednesday, May 8

Cutteslowe Pavilion Hall, Cutteslowe Park, Oxford OX2 8ES

Thursday, May 9

Weyland Hall, 8-10 North Street, Bicester OX26 6ND

Friday, May 10

South Cambridgeshire Hall, Cambourne Business Park, Cambourne CB23 6EA

Monday, May 20

Roxton Village Hall, High Street, Roxton MK44 3EB

Tuesday, May 21

St Philip’s Church Centre, 185 Mill Road, Cambridge CB1 3AN

Wednesday, May 22

Comberton Village Hall, Green End, Comberton CB23 7DY

Thursday, May 23

Bletchley Masonic Centre, 263 Queensway, Bletchley MK2 2BZ

Friday, May 24

Marston Moretaine Community Centre, Great Linns, Marston Moretaine MK4 0DD