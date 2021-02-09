Sale of units boosts jobs and investment prospects

THE SALES of three units on an industrial estate in Luton are set to bring new jobs and investment to the town.

Commercial property consultancy Kirkby Diamond has completed a quick-fire hat-trick of deals at Cradock Road Industrial Estate.

Acting for private investors, the agency has advised on the sale of a 12,484 sq ft unit to precision engineering company Sub CNC Precision for an undisclosed sum.

Two further freehold industrial units, totaling 16,107 sq ft, with a secure yard, have been acquired by windows and doors manufacturer Perfect Crystal.

The expanding company also has a base at Park Royal in London.

Eamon Kennedy, head of commercial agency (group) at Kirkby Diamond in Luton, said: “To complete the sale of three units at Cradock Road to two strong companies quickly after coming to market is a great result for everyone involved.

“Interest in the properties demonstrates how demand across the industrial, logistics and warehouse sector is continuing to grow. The freeholds of stock in excellent locations are at a premium in this market.”

…………