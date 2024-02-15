MK Community Foundation appoints new management for its property and land portfolio

COMMERCIAL property consultancy Kirkby Diamond is to manage the portfolio of premises and land owned by Milton Keynes Community Foundation.

The grant-making charity owns around 230,000 sq ft of real estate including offices, industrial, retail and leisure sites. It also has several developed and undeveloped land sites.

The foundation instructed Kirkby Diamond, which has offices in Milton Keynes, Bedford and Luton, after a competitive tender process. MKCF chief executive Ian Revell pictured right said: “We were impressed with Kirkby Diamond’s presentation and look forward to working closely to develop more opportunities and support for the voluntary and community sector of Milton Keynes.”

MKCF was endowed plots of land by the Milton Keynes Development Corporation in the 1990s to be used for community purposes in Milton Keynes. These plots have been used by a variety of local charities.

Senior surveyor Ally Phillips will be the day-to-day point of contact at Kirkby Diamond. She has experience of working with charitable foundations having worked at The Parks Trust, another well-known charitable foundation in Milton Keynes.

Kirkby Diamond property management director Lisa Stutely said: “We are thrilled to have been instructed by the Milton Keynes Community Foundation to manage its extensive portfolio of commercial property and land. MKCF is a very important organisation for the people of the area, delivering wonderful support right across the community for all sorts of causes.”