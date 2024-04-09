Food firm prepares to begin manufacturing after opening its new facility

FOOD manufacturer Huel is on course to begin manufacturing its own nutritionally complete products later this year at its new factory in Milton Keynes.

The company has invested more than £8 million in the 71,800 sq ft facility (pictured above) on the PLP MK logistics park at the southern end of the A5.

The site will include Huel’s first business-owned factory which will produce the company’s Powder and Hot & Savoury ranges of products for the UK and EU markets. Warehousing operations have been under way since January and the factory is expected to create 30 new jobs, the company said.

PLP MK is one of the first carbon net zero logistics and manufacturing parks in the UK and will boast state-of-the-art sustainability credentials. Combining warehousing and manufacturing at the same site will reduce Huel’s total freight emissions by 5%.

The facility has been constructed in line with Huel’s net zero targets and will have 100% solar coverage that will cut total manufacturing emissions by 40% and provide up to 50% of the energy demand. The premises will have motion-activated lighting throughout, a rainwater harvesting system and extensive levels of cycle storage

EV charging points will be available at launch, with EV lorry charging to be introduced at a later date that will power Huel’s electric trucks transporting goods across the UK and Europe.

Huel’s chief executive James McMaster said: “The site will have some of the best sustainability credentials in the country and reinforces our commitment to minimising our impact on animals and the environment.

“The opening marks another achievement in what has already been a successful year as we’ve stayed on the front foot and taken important steps to reach even more people and cemented our position as the leading provider of nutritionally complete, convenient and affordable food. The site will be a key part of our growth ambitions for the future.”

The company has also achieved B Corp accreditation.

Opening the Milton Keynes facility marks an important milestone in what has already been a successful financial year, James added. Because of the growth to date and the ambitious plans for the future, Huel has advanced its management structure to create a senior management team that includes leadership from the eight key pillars of the company and ensures that the business remains on track with strategy and performance across all regions and teams.

After a $24 million funding round in 2022, Huel has invested in developing its products to deliver more as well as better nutrition and created its first ever supplement with the launch of Daily Greens, a blend of 91 vitamins, minerals and wholefood-sourced ingredients, in the USA. The business also extended the distribution network of its protein products into Japan.

Huel has fully transitioned to omnichannel, increasing its retail footprint by 60% thanks to a new partnership with supermarket giant Morrisons, which will see Huel stocked in 450 stores, and an expansion of Huel’s presence in Tesco.

“We are continuing to look forward to the future and the growth still to come and our refreshed management structure alongside the new Milton Keynes site will play an important role in helping us reach our goals,” said James.