‘A major milestone’: Gaming firm opens new head office to meet expansion plans

GAMING company MERKUR Casino has moved its national headquarters to new offices in Central Milton Keynes.

The company has moved from its previous base at Knowlhill after signing a ten-year lease at the end of last year on 12,541 sq ft of second-floor office space at Matrix House in North Fourth Street.

Chief operating officer Mark Schertle said: “This move is a major milestone in our business expansion plans and it paves the way for our future to grow the team even more in the year ahead. We have enjoyed ten years at our old office but as our business and team continues to expand across the UK at a rapid rate, we need a new headquarters.”

The move is part of MERKUR’s £5 million investment programme across the UK, opening new venues and creating new jobs, Mr Schertle added.

“We are delighted to call Matrix House our new Milton Keynes home and very much looking forward to the next chapter for our business.”

Pictured: Mark Schertle (right) and MERKUR’s chief financial officer Egemen Coskun.