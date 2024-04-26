Vauxhall’s Luton plant director and UK manufacturing lead Mark Noble is to retire

THE DIRECTOR of the Vauxhall van-making plant in Luton is to retire after 36 years with the company.

Mark Noble joined the Luton factory in 1988 as a production foreman and, after holding several management positions in Luton, worked for parent company General Motors in Shanghai and Poland as director of manufacturing.

He returned to Luton as plant director and UK manufacturing lead in 2022, having been in charge of Vauxhall’s factory at Ellesmore Port on Merseyside since 2018.

Mr Noble steps down on June 1, to be replaced as Luton plant director by Fernando Andreu who since 2021 has been Stellantis vice-president for VEH industrial strategy in MFG Corporate.

“I have had a fantastic 36 years working across almost every level of vehicle manufacturing and am pleased to be leaving the newly electrified Luton plant in Fernando’s capable hands,” Mr Noble said. “I am proud of the work I have been able to do here and to have had a front-row seat to watch the company progress to a new stage of vehicle production.”

He had been responsible for the electrification of both the Luton and Ellesmere Port factories. Production of electric vehicles at Ellesmere Port – the UK’s first EV-only volume manufacturing plant – began last year. EV production will begin at Luton from spring 2025.

Stellantis UK’s group managing director Maria Grazia Davino said: “Mark has been instrumental in so many important moments for this company, and we are very grateful to him for his role in the electrification of both Ellesmere Port and Luton.

“After 36 years of exemplary service, we wish Mark all the very best with his well-earned retirement.”

His successor Mr Andreu served as plant director in Eisenach, Germany, from 2018 to 2021, overseeing the launch of the Vauxhall Grandland.

“I am looking forward to assuming this new role and overseeing the very first fully electric vehicle rolling off the line at Luton next year,” Mr Andreu said. “The team has been working hard to ensure that Luton is continually innovating and evolving, and I am excited to get started and deliver strong results for the business.”