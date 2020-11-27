Packaging firm is hailed a UK Business Hero

A BEDFORDSHIRE company has been named among the UK’s Business Heroes for its efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

Temperature-controlled packaging specialist Peli BioThermal has won the award after it loaned some of its temperature controlled shippers to help with the delivery of essential pharmaceuticals direct to the homes of housebound patients.

The accolade, awarded by the British Chambers of Commerce, acknowledges “the incredible work UK businesses have been doing to support local communities, innovate and meet new demands during the coronavirus pandemic”.

Peli BioThermal, based in Leighton Buzzard, is a member of the Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce, which nominated the company for the award.

Chamber chief executive Justin Richardson said: “The UK Business Hero stamp was created to pay tribute to businesses and individuals that have gone the extra mile and make a vital contribution in these difficult times. Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce would like to congratulate Peli BioThermal and all the staff involved for their contribution and responding to the needs of the local community.”

Paul Terry

Paul Terry, director of sales EMEA at Peli BioThermal, said: “It is an honour for the company to receive this prestigious recognition as a UK Business Hero.

“To be named a UK Business Hero for this locally recognised support is fantastic. Our local support is a part of our overall ongoing efforts to help in the global fight against Covid-19, which has seen us expand our deep frozen product range in response to the pandemic to meet Covid-19 vaccine shipping requirements.

“We have continued to operate and support local communities throughout the pandemic.”

The company, based in Leighton Buzzard, has also received a letter of congratulations from HRH The Countess of Wessex, who is supporting the campaign.

In the letter HRH The Countess of Wessex highlighted how it has given her great pride to hear how businesses have gone the extra mile to help during the Coronavirus pandemic. “It has been a particular pleasure to hear stories of how you have supported your local communities throughout the outbreak and to see you nominated as UK Business Heroes by your local Chamber of Commerce,” she wrote.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank you for your positive contributions, congratulate you on your recognition as a UK Business Hero and wish you every success in your endeavours in the weeks and months ahead as we look to the recovery of our country.”