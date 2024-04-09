Success at your service: Welcome back the Buckinghamshire Food & Drink Awards

THEY are back… after eight years, the Buckinghamshire Food & Drink Awards are to return at a glittering ceremony later this year.

Events and PR, the company behind the highly successful SME Business Awards, National Business Women’s Awards and the National Building & Construction Awards, has revived the competition for the county’s food and drink sector.

There are several new categories among the awards up for grabs. The finalists will be shortlisted by public vote before an expert judging panel decides the winner.

The awards last ran in 2016 and have been revamped to celebrate the success of hospitality businesses after the challenges the last couple of years have posed.

Awards director Damian Cummins said: “Now more than ever, we need to support our restaurants, pubs, farm shops, butchers and many more. We aim to celebrate their resilience, showcase their skill and affirm their status within the county.”