Logistics letting ‘shows industrial market continues to prosper’

A MAJOR industrial estate in Bedfordshire is almost at full capacity following a letting to a national distribution company.

The GC Organisation has taken a five-year lease on a 5,703 sq ft modern terraced business unit at Bilton Way industrial estate in Luton.

The letting was completed in four weeks, demonstrating the competition and continued high demand for good quality warehouse, distribution and industrial units, said Eamon Kennedy, partner and head of commercial agency (group) at commercial property agency Kirkby Diamond.

Two of the estate’s 47 industrial and business units remain vacant, with interest from potential occupiers in both units. Kirkby Diamond has secured occupiers for a number of units at Bilton Way in recent months on behalf of landlords Henderson Global Investors.

Eamonn Kennedy, of Kirkby Diamond

Bilton Way, comprising industrial/warehouse units totalling 410,000 sq ft, forms part of Luton’s prime industrial area, centred around Dallow Road. Kirkby Diamond advises as joint appointed agents on the estate, working alongside Tim Marden at MPAM.

Mr Kennedy said: “We are really proud to announce that we have secured another occupier at Bilton Way, completing the transaction within just four weeks from the date solicitors were instructed.”

“Despite the obvious business challenges, the industrial market continues to prosper with demand continuing to outstrip supply. It is a tremendous result and clearly demonstrates that Luton is widely seen as a fantastic location to do business.”

Bilton Way has a range of commercial space which suits a host of business activities, he added. “Which is why it has proven to be so popular with businesses across the region.”

by ANDREW GIBBS e: news@businessmk.co.uk