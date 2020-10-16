Law firm celebrates best full service award

by ANDREW GIBBS e: news@businessmk.co.uk

MAINTAINING delivery of service and product is key to survival and success in these challenging times. A law firm has done just that and its efforts have been recognised at a national awards ceremony.

Woodfines, which has offices in Milton Keynes and Bedford, has won the SME News Enterprise Award for Best Full Service Law Firm of the Year 2020.

Its ability to adapt swiftly to the challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic won particular praise from the awards judges, in particular how the firm adapted its technology to offer a digital service to clients.

Advertisement

“With video call conferencing making up for most of the lost face-to-face contact, Woodfines has had to remain at the top of its industry to maintain client satisfaction levels,” the judges’ citation said.

“Yet measurable results from client feedback surveys indicate that the firm has maintained those levels of service at an exceptionally high level.”

Managing partner Neil Gibbs said: “Recognition of the service we provide is well received at any time but in these times it stands out. It has been and remains a challenging time for all businesses. The dedication of our people, comradery and sheer hard work has been striking throughout.

“Equally, we greatly appreciate and recognise the continued loyalty and positivity of our clients and contacts alike who, like us, are adapting the ever changing landscape.”