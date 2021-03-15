Going fast: Business park proves a magnet for SMEs

A NEW business park in Bedfordshire is nearing full capacity after welcoming 18 firms.

Glenmore Business Park – the first development of its kind in Bedford for more than 20 years – has three units remaining for sale from £230,000 to £299,500 or to let at annual rents of £11,750 – £15,750.

Among the new arrivals at the multi-million pound business park off Arkwright Road are building contractor Crest Build, loft extension specialist DJ Moore Lofts, and sports equipment manufacturer and distributor WS Sports UK. They have agreed a five-year lease on their respective units.

Property consultancy Kirkby Diamond is marketing the park and the last three light industrial and warehouse units still available. “We are confident they will not be available for very long,” said surveyor Karl Saralli.

Glenmore Business Park is a “very welcome addition to the Bedford market”, he added. “We have been inundated with enquiries from firms looking for high-quality accommodation in an excellent location. The development is proving to be extremely popular among the region’s small business community.”

Each unit has a first floor capable of being used as offices, sectional roller shutter loading doors, six-metre eaves height, and allocated parking spaces.

