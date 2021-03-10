Breaking news… Publishing companies make their own headlines by joining forces

TWO of the leading publishing businesses in Milton Keynes, Northamptonshire and Bedfordshire have joined forces to create a new ‘print powerhouse’.

Lunar Publishing Ltd, which produces the monthly MK Pulse and NN Pulse lifestyle magazines, has relaunched the well respected and long-established Northamptonshire business publication Business Times earlier this year.

Now it is to amalgamate Woburn Media Ltd, publisher of the leading monthly business publications Business MK and Business2Business, to create an unrivalled and powerful portfolio of titles.

As the government begins to ease the lockdown restrictions, now is the perfect time for the publications to join forces to deliver matchless high-quality news, picture and feature coverage, as well as a peerless offer to advertisers of both the B2B and B2C markets across the three counties, printing over 70,000 copies each month, reaching a total of more than 210,000 readers.

“When the opportunity arose to partner with Business MK and Business2Business, it was one too good to miss,” says Lunar Publishing director Kerry Lewis-Stevenson. “They are both titles that are well respected, trusted and have been at the heart of the business community in Milton Keynes, North Bucks and Bedfordshire for more than 20 years.

“To amalgamate them into our publishing portfolio was a no-brainer and will only be to the benefit of all five titles, as well as the business and wider communities they serve.

“Alongside the value they will add to our current publications, we have some really exciting plans for Business MK and Business2Business, which will include restoring the publications to their former glory in print now that the easing of the lockdown restrictions enables us to do so.”

Woburn Media’s founder Andrew Gibbs, editor of Business MK and Business2Business, is joining the new combined business to bring his vast editorial experience to the publications.

“As Kerry says, the timing of the opportunity is perfect,” he says. “Bringing our titles together with Business Times and the MK and NN Pulse magazines delivers an unmatched offer to advertisers across the region and creates a combination of editorial quality, value and reach that is second to none.

“I am really looking forward to the future and truly excited at the potential for the business and its clients.”

Lunar Publishing also acquired Business Times from its previous owner Julie Barnes-Ward in October last year. The title has been a mainstay of the Northamptonshire business community for over 30 years.

Interest from readers and advertisers alike has been considerable since the news broke of Lunar Publishing and Woburn Media joining forces.

