App-y days: Your Business Expo has just got even smarter

YOUR Business Expo Northamptonshire is only days away… and the 2024 show has just got a whole lot smarter.

Take a look at the new Your Business Expo app, designed to help visitors and exhibitors to engage like never before. It is available now to the more than 100 exhibitors and hundreds of visitors already registered to join us in Hangars 1 and 2 at Sywell Aerodrome on Wednesday (February 7).

The app has been created by Your Business Expo Northamptonshire organiser Pulse Group Media – publisher of Business MK and Business Times, its sister business title for Northamptonshire – and is enhancing the experience both at the Expo and beyond.

The app delivers enhanced exposure, increasing visibility and bringing a great range of content including links to websites and social media, marketing material and descriptions of products and services.

The Your Business Expo app also includes great real-time communication tools such as live chat, vCard scanning and video conferencing – giving visitors and exhibitors alike unprecedented opportunity for immediate interaction with other Expo attendees.

There is even an interactive floor map of the exhibition layout at Your Business Expo, guiding visitors and other exhibitors direct to your stand.

“We are delighted at the result of our investment in this app,” says Pulse Group Media director Kerry Lewis-Stevenson pictured (centre) with fellow Pulse Group Media director Martin Lewis-Stevenson and marketing and business development manager Devon Luffrum. “The app’s algorithms provide tailored suggestions for attendees, connecting them with exhibitors matching their interests.

“A lead retrieval feature enables exhibitors to collect attendees’ contact details, making the post-Expo follow-up so much easier. And it encourages networking by providing platforms for virtual meet-ups and conversations, broadening the scope for connections during the Expo.”

Click here or visit yourbusinessexpo.co.uk to pre-register as a visitor to Your Business Expo Northamptonshire and you will automatically receive a welcome email with details of how to download the app and start reaping the benefits of Your Business Expo.

“At the heart of what we are doing is offering you the platform to reach, connect and engage with the local community,” says Kerry. “WE have just upped it a level.”

Your Business Expo takes place at Sywell Aerodrome near Northampton on February 7, 10am-3pm. Visityourbusinessexpo.co.uk to find out all the details.