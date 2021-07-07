BID backs independent traders with marketing campaign

INDEPENDENCE Day falls on July 4. But Bedford has been celebrating its own ‘Independents Month’ in a campaign led by the town’s Business Improvement District.

The town is home to hundreds of independent shops and services, small but successful businesses which have close links with their local communities and have benefited from promotions under BedfordBID’s Love Bedford brand.

Now that the Covid restrictions are being eased, traders are welcoming back customers through their doors. BedfordBID is highlighting the Independents Month campaign throughout July to remind residents and visitors that Bedford has much to offer during the day and on a summer’s evening.

Christina Rowe, BedfordBID’s director of operations

“There is so much choice in town among retailers and restaurants and services continue to thrive,” said BID director Christina Rowe.

Bedford is one of scores of BIDs around the country which have official status under which businesses vote to support the organisation. The bigger businesses pay an annual levy, which goes to fund improvement projects in the BID’s area for the benefit of all.

Under Covid regulations, BID levies were suspended nationally but BedfordBID maintained an ‘Open for Business’ campaign before and during the various restrictions, in particular highlighting the online operations launched by on-the-ball retailers.

“We have responded to the many changes and challenges of the past year by promoting how businesses were still open, whether online or by click and collect,” said Ms Rowe.

Find out more about what’s happening in Bedford in July by logging on to lovebedford.co.uk