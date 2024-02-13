Business will have its say as councils prepare to take on SEMLEP’s work

|
FINAL preparations are being made for the transfer of the functions of the South East Midlands Local Enterprise Partnership into the hands of the sub-region’s local authorities.
Businesses can expect a seamless transition when SEMLEP’s work is transferred to host authority West Northamptonshire Council on April 1.
|The move follows the government’s decision last year to end core funding for Local Enterprise Partnerships from March 31, to allow for continuing services to be run through local authorities.
This includes:
From next month, these come under the auspices of the six local authorities in the South East Midlands: Bedford Borough, Central Bedfordshire, Luton, Milton Keynes City, North Northamptonshire and West Northamptonshire Councils.
A Central Area Growth Board made up of the leaders of each authority will provide the initial governance structure until a joint committee is set up. The board will be supported by a Business Board of representatives from the business community across the area.
The Business board will play a critical role in ensuring businesses across the South East Midlands have a hand in shaping the economy, and a voice on issues that affect them.
Central Area Growth Board co-chair Cllr Jonathan Nunn pictured left, leader of West Northamptonshire Council, said: “We are committed to ensuring the businesses and individuals who have been so brilliantly supported by SEMLEP will experience a smooth transition. In the coming months and years, we will also dedicate our efforts across the South East Midlands to building on the great work that has been done by everyone so far.”
West Northamptonshire Council will also take over the agreed budget for management of the former LEP functions and staff transferring, he added.
More from Bedfordshire:
‘A wealth of opportunities’: Firms set to benefit from £2m export boost
4th December 2023
EXPORTERS in Bedfordshire are set to benefit from a targeted support programme aimed at assisting businesses looking to develop their international trade activity. The initiative, led by...
Councils agree deal to take over SEMLEP business support functions from April 2024
27th October 2023
SIX COUNCILS across the South East Midlands have agreed a deal to take over the business support functions previously delivered by the South East Midlands Local Enterprise Partnership. ...
Conference centre partners with Bedford Prison on initiative to provide employment opportunities for prisoners
26th October 2023
REINTEGRATING former prisoners into the workplace and wider society at the end of their sentences is the aim of a partnership between conference and training venue Wyboston Lakes and Bedford...
More business articles:
‘A brilliant initiative’: The Apprentice star Nick Hewer backs the Franklins £50 Challenge
14th February 2024
FORMER star of the BBC series The Apprentice and Countdown presenter Nick Hewer has shown his support for the Franklins £50 Challenge in a social media video. Lord Sugar’s former right-hand man is...
Vehicle giant Nissan opens its R&D centre to showcase STEM career opportunities
9th February 2024
MORE THAN 100 students gain a rare glimpse behind the scenes at vehicle manufacturer Nissan’s research and development facilities in Bedfordshire. The Driving Innovation workshop, hosted at...
‘A major milestone’: Gaming firm opens new head office to meet expansion plans
8th February 2024
GAMING company MERKUR Casino has moved its national headquarters to new offices in Central Milton Keynes. The company has moved from its previous base at Knowlhill after signing a ten-year lease at...