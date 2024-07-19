‘A once-in-a-generation opportunity’: Councils pen letter to PM in support of Universal theme park plan

THE LEADERS and chief executives of six local authorities have collectively endorsed Universal Destinations & Experiences’ potential theme park and resort project near Bedford.

In a letter to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, the region’s leadership emphasised the “transformative potential” of the initiative.

The project could create 20,000 jobs during construction and a further 20,000 directly and in the supply chain once the resort, planned for a 480-acre between Stewartby and Kempston Hardwick, is open.

This significant job creation underscores the tangible economic impact the potential project will have on the region, the councils said in their letter. Its scale will help set the whole South East Midlands region as one of the foremost visitor destinations in Europe and the world.

Bedford Borough Council chief executive Laura Church said: “We know the importance of this Universal project getting the green light.

“The potential theme park and resort serve as a major draw for tourists, attracting millions of annual visitors, with many projected to come from Europe and overseas.

“It will also help bolster the UK’s profile as a leader in the creative industries, a must-see visitor destination and business investment hub, resulting in growth for the region.”

The letter is also signed by the chief executives and political leaders of Central Bedfordshire, Luton Borough, Milton Keynes City, North Northamptonshire and West Northamptonshire Councils.

Bedford Borough Mayor Tom Wootton said: “Everywhere I go, whether it is a local business, a school or just walking around town, residents are constantly expressing their support for this project. Universal’s engagement efforts have shown the same level of enthusiasm.”

“We are writing to the Prime Minister in the government’s first few days in office as local leaders. We want to show our unwavering support and commitment to working with Universal Destinations & Experiences to maximise the benefits for local communities.

“This investment represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to secure transformational economic growth and development for the region.”

Writing on LinkedIn, Invest Milton Keynes – the council’s inward investment division – said: “The chief executive and the leader of Milton Keynes City Council have joined neighbouring authorities in endorsing Universal Destinations & Experiences’ potential theme park and resort project.

“Universal are proposing a transformative project which could bring tens of thousands of jobs across the surrounding areas.

“We will continue to work with Bedford Borough Council and other partners as the project progresses.”

Follow updates as the project progresses at https://universalukproject.co.uk/.