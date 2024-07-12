Engineering specialist continues growth plans with move to new head office

GROUND engineering specialist Mainmark is settling into its new larger headquarters in Milton Keynes

The move to the 8,000 sq ft site at Stacey Bushes – which is double the size of its former premises nearby – is part of significant growth for the business, which provides state-of-the-art solutions to issues such as sunken foundations and ground erosion.

The new building provides more office and workshop space. Mainmark plans to increase its team by 40% to 50 staff by 2025.

“As the global demand for ground improvement and geotechnical services rises, we are entering a busy and exciting time,” said Mainmark UK’s general manager Tom Kavanagh. “The increased capacity will help support our ambitious growth plans for the UK.

“We have a passion for collaborating and developing innovative solutions to better tackle site specific challenges. Our new space will play a key role in this innovation.”

Mainmark Ground Engineering (UK) Ltd is a subsidiary of the Mainmark group of companies originally established in 1989. The new office at Stacey Bushes was officially opened by its Australia-based global managing director Frits Maré.

Mainmark has been shortlisted for a national award for its work on the construction of the 43-storey Arena Point in Leeds. Set to be the world’s tallest purpose-built student accommodation, the project was halted due to unstable ground but progressed thanks to the expertise of Mainmark engineers who strengthened the ground ahead of excavation using the company’s new Teretek geopolymer resin injection technology.

