Just what the doctor ordered: Logistics firm seals warehouse lease deal to manage new health equipment contract

WINNING a major contract to supply health equipment for patients living independently at home after being discharged from hospital has led to specialist logistics company Medequip leasing a large warehouse unit in Bedford.

The company has won the contract for the Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Community Equipment Service and will provide equipment to enable patients to live independently at home.

The service is commissioned by a consortium of Bedford Borough Council, Central Bedfordshire Council, Luton Borough Council, Milton Keynes City Council and NHS Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board. Medequip will provide a complete solution for the community equipment needs including sourcing, delivering, maintaining, collecting, cleaning, reusing and recycling equipment.

The contract is due to begin on April 1. Medequip will use the warehouse on the Elms Farm industrial estate to store, issue and recycle equipment.

Managing director David Griffiths said: “Our new service centre will facilitate storage, issue and recycling of equipment after a fit-out of the building to our specifications, which includes customer service offices, facilities for visitors of all abilities, and our latest cleaning and servicing capability. We are delighted to have agreed on the lease at the Hammond Road premises.”

Medequip has leased the 41,228 sq ft warehouse in Hammond Road from logistics real estate specialist Mileway, which acquired the unit in 2022 and carried out refurbishment work on the property. Commercial property consultancy Kirkby Diamond, who were joint agents with Adroit Real Estate Advisors, acted on Mileway’s behalf in the lease negotiations.

Paul Quy, industrial and logistics associate at Kirkby Diamond, said: “This letting to Medequip is a great result for the company and for our client. The location of Elms Farm Industrial Estate is perfect for Medequip with easy access to junction 13 of the M1 and the A1 Blackcat Roundabout. We wish the company huge success at its new hub in Bedford.”

Medequip is one of the longest-serving providers of contracted-out Community Equipment Services, which it designs and produces with commissioners, professional prescribers, community support organisations and the families, carers and those people who use its services.