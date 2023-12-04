‘A wealth of opportunities’: Firms set to benefit from £2m export boost

EXPORTERS in Bedfordshire are set to benefit from a targeted support programme aimed at assisting businesses looking to develop their international trade activity.

The initiative, led by Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce and Central Bedfordshire Council, is part of the government’s national UK Shared Prosperity Fund support project.

The £2 million package is tailored to help businesses based in the Central Bedfordshire area through the complexities of international trade. It includes:

Exploring New Markets Companies looking to expand their reach and explore new international markets will benefit from strategic insights and resources to identify and capitalise on emerging opportunities.

Companies looking to expand their reach and explore new international markets will benefit from strategic insights and resources to identify and capitalise on emerging opportunities. New to Export Tailored guidance and resources will be offered to businesses venturing into international trade for the first time, ensuring a smooth and informed entry into global markets.

Tailored guidance and resources will be offered to businesses venturing into international trade for the first time, ensuring a smooth and informed entry into global markets. Increasing your Export Capability Get your team export ready with a wide range of training course and practical assistance to address the challenges that businesses may encounter in the course of international trade.

Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce chief executive Justin Richardson pictured right said: “Exporting presents a wealth of opportunities for our local businesses and through this support programme, we aim to equip them with the knowledge and tools needed to thrive in the global marketplace.”

Cllr Mary Walsh, Central Bedfordshire Council’s executive member for planning and development, added: “Businesses in Central Bedfordshire, including those in rural areas, have tremendous potential for growth. We are in a key location nationally and are already an attractive area for start-ups, growing businesses, and established industry. This new support will give a further boost to the local economy, attracting inward investment and creating jobs for local people.”

Find out more at https://www.chamber-business.com/goglobalukspf.

Or contact the Chamber’s Global Trade Service team on 01582 522448 or email export@chamber-business.com.

………………………………………………………………………………