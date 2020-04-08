Working from home, learning from home

COMPANIES in Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire, with staff working from home, can take advantage of free Distance Learning Courses from The Bedford College Group.

Courses are accessible to everyone as they are delivered online and can be completed at leisure. Those signing up will receive specialist support from dedicated tutors throughout to help them complete the programme and gain a recognised qualification.

For more information on or to enrol on one of these distance learning courses email distancelearning@bedford.ac.uk

www.bedford.ac.uk/adult-learners/online-courses

All Level 2 courses are FREE for everyone and there is a wide range of subjects to choose from relevant to various industries such as:

Equality & Diversity NCFE Level 2

Information, Advice and Guidance CACHE Level 2

Lean Organisation Management Techniques NCFE Level 2

Principles of Customer Service NCFE Level 2

Principles of Business Administration NCFE Level 2

Principles of Team Leading NCFE Level 2

Principles of Warehousing and Storage NCFE Level 2

Understanding Retail Operations NCFE Level 2

The Bedford College Group with campuses across Bedfordshire and Northants, is available to contact online for enquiries and enrolments during the spring and summer with a view to people securing places in September for full-time and part-time courses.

www.bedford.ac.uk www.tresham.ac.uk