Innovation takes centre stage as awards ceremony hails the STEM trailblazers

THE ORGANISATIONS and individuals driving improvement and cementing Milton Keynes as a national and world centre of innovation have been celebrated at the inaugural MK STEM Awards.
The ceremony, which took place at Unity Place in Central Milton Keynes, presented a total 12 awards to recipients ranging from 11-year-old Student Superstar Maryam Jazeem to Dr Luofeng Huang, a lecturer in mechanical engineering at Cranfield University who is leading research on floating solar farms.
The awards were the brainchild of events organiser Meena Chander, founder and chief executive of events company Events Together.
“We are keen to recognise success and celebrate excellence from young students through to changemakers and leading lights in the areas of Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths,” Mrs Chander said.
“There is no doubt that these awards are important for a city that has built a strong reputation as a centre for innovation and development in the STEM industries.”
Around 130 guests enjoyed a sumptuous three-course dinner before the ceremony itself. The award winners were chosen by a panel of expert tech and entrepreneurship judges headed by Sarah Thorne, managing partner at professional services provider the Queensbury Group based at Wolverton Mill.
Ms Thorne said: “This is a unique event in this space, recognising the people who are often overlooked, do not promote themselves or the work they do and who may be changing the world behind the scenes.
“I was absolutely blown away by the amazing things being achieved by the nominees. It made it a hard job to choose the finalists and winners. It also made me feel excited about the talent right here in our city.”
MEET THE WINNERS
Student Superstar Sponsor: Oracle Red Bull Racing
Higher/Further Education Yaryna Synelnykova
School Maryam Jazeem
Education Sponsor: STEM Learning
The Bedford College Group
Women’s Empowerment Sponsor: Women Leaders UK
The National Museum of Computing
Tomorrow’s Leader Sponsor: Vinci Technology Centre
Dr Luofeng Huang, Cranfield University
Changemaker Sponsor: Niftylift
Milton Keynes University Hospital / The Open University
Diversity, Equality & Inclusion Sponsor: Events Together
Dr Irene Moulitsas, Cranfield University
Sustainability Sponsor: Podtech.io
Red Giraffe
Icon / Lifetime Achievement Sponsor: Queensbury
Winner: Jaisal Surana Kundu, Santander
Highly Commended: Dr Camilla Alexander-White, MK Tox & Co
STEM Overall Champion Sponsor: Events Together
Dr Luofeng Huang, Cranfield University
Business MK and its sister title MK Pulse Magazine are the MK STEM Awards’ official media partners.