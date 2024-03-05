Innovation takes centre stage as awards ceremony hails the STEM trailblazers

THE ORGANISATIONS and individuals driving improvement and cementing Milton Keynes as a national and world centre of innovation have been celebrated at the inaugural MK STEM Awards.

The ceremony, which took place at Unity Place in Central Milton Keynes, presented a total 12 awards to recipients ranging from 11-year-old Student Superstar Maryam Jazeem to Dr Luofeng Huang, a lecturer in mechanical engineering at Cranfield University who is leading research on floating solar farms.

The awards were the brainchild of events organiser Meena Chander, founder and chief executive of events company Events Together.

“We are keen to recognise success and celebrate excellence from young students through to changemakers and leading lights in the areas of Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths,” Mrs Chander said.

“There is no doubt that these awards are important for a city that has built a strong reputation as a centre for innovation and development in the STEM industries.”

Around 130 guests enjoyed a sumptuous three-course dinner before the ceremony itself. The award winners were chosen by a panel of expert tech and entrepreneurship judges headed by Sarah Thorne, managing partner at professional services provider the Queensbury Group based at Wolverton Mill.

Ms Thorne said: “This is a unique event in this space, recognising the people who are often overlooked, do not promote themselves or the work they do and who may be changing the world behind the scenes.

“I was absolutely blown away by the amazing things being achieved by the nominees. It made it a hard job to choose the finalists and winners. It also made me feel excited about the talent right here in our city.”

MEET THE WINNERS

Student Superstar Sponsor: Oracle Red Bull Racing

Higher/Further Education Yaryna Synelnykova

School Maryam Jazeem

Education Sponsor: STEM Learning

The Bedford College Group

Women’s Empowerment Sponsor: Women Leaders UK

The National Museum of Computing

Tomorrow’s Leader Sponsor: Vinci Technology Centre

Dr Luofeng Huang, Cranfield University

Changemaker Sponsor: Niftylift

Milton Keynes University Hospital / The Open University

Diversity, Equality & Inclusion Sponsor: Events Together

Dr Irene Moulitsas, Cranfield University

Sustainability Sponsor: Podtech.io

Red Giraffe

Icon / Lifetime Achievement Sponsor: Queensbury

Winner: Jaisal Surana Kundu, Santander

Highly Commended: Dr Camilla Alexander-White, MK Tox & Co

STEM Overall Champion Sponsor: Events Together

Dr Luofeng Huang, Cranfield University

Business MK and its sister title MK Pulse Magazine are the MK STEM Awards’ official media partners.