Wizz Air to resume flights from London Luton

BUDGET airline Wizz Air is to resume flights from London Luton Airport on Friday (May 1).

The airline has also announced additional hygiene measures to ensure the health and safety of passengers and crew.

It is to implement new protocols in line with government regulations to support physical distancing during boarding and enhanced cleanliness on board. As part of the measures to protect the health of customers and crew, customers will check in and make any purchases online, such as paying for additional bags, to reduce non-essential interaction at the airport.

Wizz Air managing director Owain Jones said: “As we restart selected Luton flights to provide an essential service to passengers who need to travel, our primary concern is the health, safety and well-being of our customers and crew. The protective measures that we are implementing will ensure the most sanitary conditions possible.”

Cabin crew will be required to wear masks and gloves and will distribute sanitising wipes to each passenger. Onboard purchases are encouraged to be made by contactless payment, to minimise physical contact.

Wizz Air will continue its stringent daily cleaning schedule, with the entire aircraft being disinfected overnight in line with official guidelines.

From May 1 and subject to no further restrictions being imposed, Wizz Air flights from London Luton will resume to:

Hungary Budapest

Romania Cluj-Napoca, Constanta, Craiova, Iasi, Suceava, Targu Mures, Satu Mare, Timisoara

Serbia Belgrade

Slovakia Bratislava and Kosice

Portugal Lisbon

Spain Tenerife

Israel Tel Aviv

“We encourage our customers to watch our new video on how to stay safe when travelling, as well as for more details on our new health and safety measures,” said Mr Jones.

by ANDREW GIBBS e: news@businessmk.co.uk