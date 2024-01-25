Former London Luton Airport MD returns as chair of owner Luton Rising

FORMER London Luton Airport managing director Paul Kehoe has returned to the airport as the new independent chair of its owner Luton Rising.

Mr Kehoe (pictured), who ran the airport between 2001 and 205 when it was operated by TBI plc, has gone on to be chief executive of Birmingham and Bristol International Airports, managing director of Belfast International Airport and is a former chair of the West Midlands Growth Company and the Airport Operators Association.

Luton Rising is the Luton Council company that owns London Luton Airport and associated assets for community benefit. Outgoing chair Cllr Javeria Hussain, who has been appointed portfolio holder for skills and education on Luton Council, will remain on the Luton Rising board.

Mr Kehoe said: “I am delighted to have come full circle back to Luton. The airport has changed significantly over the 18 years I’ve been away. The transformation of the town from a manufacturing base to a service economy is very evident and has created the momentum for even more change.

“I look forward to helping the council and the Luton Rising team make a better future for the local community by consolidating the airport’s position as the vital economic air bridge for the borough and the wider region.”

Luton Rising is looking to appoint two more non-executive directors this year as it enters its next phase of growth.

Council chief executive Robin Porter added: “Paul has a deep understanding of how airports, regional economies and local authorities work. He has kept in close touch with recent developments in our town and is ideally placed to help optimise Luton Rising’s multiple assets in and around the airport.”

Cllr Hussain said: “I am delighted to welcome Paul back to Luton. He brings with him a wealth of experience developing not only airport infrastructure but also regional economic and tourism programmes.