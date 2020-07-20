Whipsnade Zoo calls on businesses to back its conservation work

by ANDREW GIBBS e: news@businessmk.co.uk

THE OPERATOR of Whipsnade Zoo near Dunstable has launched a new initiative calling on businesses to support its wildlife conservation work having reopened its gates to visitors.

Whipsnade is the UK’s largest wildlife conservation park but has been closed for almost three months as a result of Covid-19. Its operator ZSL said that the closure of both Whipsnade and London Zoo cost millions of pounds, hugely impacting conservation work at home and abroad and putting ZSL in a perilous position.

The zoos reopened early last month but increased safety measures mean visitor numbers remain limited, well below the numbers needed to recoup ZSL’s lost income, a spokesman said.

Now ZSL has launched a sponsorship scheme through which, for £2,500 + VAT, businesses can help to feed Whipsnade’s animals for two months and promote the organisation’s fundraising appeal.

In return, employers receive 20 tickets for their employees to use, ZSL’s regular e-newsletter, a supply of official ZSL appeal copy to share across social media and inclusion on the corporate sponsors page on ZSL’s website.

The ZSL spokesman said: “Our 20,000 animals, many of which are threatened in the wild, need the same outstanding level of animal care whether we are open or closed, our conservationists need to get back to working in the field and our scientists need to get back to investigating wildlife disease such as Covid-19.

“We know this is an uncertain time for everyone but support from local businesses can really help us weather the storm and you never know who might be in a position to help.”

Find out more at www.zsl.org