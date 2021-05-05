Waste firm is flying high after London Luton Airport contract win

A LUTON-BASED specialist in recycling and waste management has won a major contract from London Luton Airport.

Cawleys will manage all aspects of recycling and waste at the airport, including on-site staff and all hazardous waste both landside and airside. The recycling element will include mixed recycling and baled cardboard, all of which will be collected via segregated bins in the passenger and staff localities.

The company, whose headquarters are in Luton, wil begin food and glass recycling collections as soon as indoor hospitality can reopen in May. Its staff will work with the airport team to implement a coffee cup recycling scheme to ensure the increasing volumes of throw-away cups can be recaptured for recycling.

Cawleys managing director Phil Gudgin said: “I am thrilled that we have won the recycling and waste contract for Luton Airport. We are a home-grown Luton based business and it pays huge credit to our service and team that the airport has chosen us above our corporate competitors.”

Phil Gudgin

The company, which also has facilities in Milton Keynes and Wellingborough, is one of the few privately owned enterprises running its own Materials Recycling Facility. Use of the MRF will ensure that all general waste generated by the airport will be sorted and segregated to extract as many recyclables as possible. Any residual non-recyclable waste will be converted into refuse derived fuel.

London Luton’s head of sustainability David Vazquez said: “Taking care of the environment and the local community are two key pillars of our Responsible Business Strategy so it is great to be working with a local company on such an important contract.”

The airport paid local suppliers more than £46 million in 2019 for their work, accounting for 30% of its total supply chain spend. “It is vital we continue to support the local and regional economy wherever we can,” Mr Vazquez added.

London Luton Airport

Mr Gudgin said: “As international travel begins to return over the coming months, it is great that the airport recognises the role businesses like ours can play in helping them reach their environmental targets.

“Now is a great time to look forward and I hope this news will inspire other local businesses to work together in unison for the best of our community and the wider environment.”