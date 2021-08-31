‘This powerful partnership will bring us closer to our clients’

For Square Media Solutions, success is about nurturing and developing a long-term relationship with its clients. Collaboration, says managing director Matthew Rigby-White, is key.

That is why the company is so excited about a new partnership it has forged with Pulse Group Media, publisher of the lifestyle MK Pulse and NN Pulse magazines and of Business MK and Business Times, the leading business newspapers in Milton Keynes, North Buckinghamshire, Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire.

The link-up will see Square Media bring its expertise in web design and functionality to upgrade the websites of the area’s leading publications in their field, bringing them closer to their customers as they evolve to meet the changing demands and needs of their customers.

Matthew Rigby-White

And Pulse Group Media will deliver Square Media’s message to its total readership of more than 200,000.

“We have the digital capability and expertise and Pulse Group Media has fantastic reach and reputation,” says Matthew.

The attention to detail and commitment to working with the customer swung the deal for Pulse Group Media.

“Square Media are interested in our business and being alongside us as we move the business forward,” says Pulse Group Media director Martin Lewis-Stevenson. “We are genuinely excited at the opportunities that are presenting themselves. We see this as a long-term partnership and us working together to grow each other’s business.”

Plans to transform the websites of the business titles Business Times and Business MK are under way and the ideas for the Pulse websites too are exciting.

“We work by understanding what the end user wants from the site and we encourage them to engage with us,” says Square Media’s commercial manager Steve Rees.

Initial engagement is under way with an emailed survey of selected clients and readers to establish the elements that keep them coming back to the printed titles and to the websites and – just as important – how those sites could be improved.

“The chance to overhaul these sites is huge and it is credit to Square Media that they are ready to take this on,” says Pulse Group Media director Kerry Lewis-Stevenson. “They want to revive and improve our sites with ideas based on customer feedback and are approaching it from a customer experience perspective above everything else.”

Adds Matthew: “We want the readers and advertisers of the publications to be involved in the process and this will be happening on an ongoing basis. These sites will be constantly evolving and that is the beauty of this partnership.”