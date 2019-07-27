Sports stars and a Spice Girl join firm’s anniversary party

A CONSTRUCTION firm is preparing to mark its tenth anniversary next month with two fundraising galas for the charity Age Concern Luton.

Spice Girl Mel C will headline at a celebrity black tie dinner to be held at Luton Hoo on September 13. The event will follow a fundraising golf day and several sporting celebrities including Olympic rower James Cracknell, Olympic swimmer Jazz Carlin, former boxer Billy Schwer and Luton Town legend Mick Harford have pledged to attend.

Ryebridge Construction director Daniel Coyle said: “To mark our birthday we wanted to have a party so what better way to do this than to support this incredible charity.

“We are pledging to raise at least £40,000 for Age Concern Luton and our golf day and sports themed dinner will be key to this.”

Former Olympian and sports scientist Greg Whyte is Age Concern Luton’s patron and is helping Mr Coyle organise the events, which take place on Septemmber 13.

Mr Whyte has helped to raise more than £30 million for Comic Relief and trained celebrities including David Walliams for his Channel and Thames swimsand Eddie Izzard, who ran a 43 marathons in 50 days.

He said: “Age Concern Luton is an exceptional charity and we are delighted that Ryebridge is so keen to raise funds, which will make a real difference to the lives of older people.