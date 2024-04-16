Colleagues join forces to scale a fundraising peak (or three)

A COHORT of employees from Milton Keynes company Autotech Group are preparing to take on their most arduous fundraising event to date with many of the team embarking upon the Three Peaks Challenge.

Raising money for charity has been deep-rooted within Autotech Group since the company was founded in 2010 but this latest effort is part of the company’s greatest pledge yet – to raise over £10,000 for Brain Tumour Research this year.

The charity is close to the heart of the company, following the brain tumour diagnosis of Autotech Group’s founder Gavin White. So committed are the company’s employees to fundraise for the Milton Keynes-based charity that they raised close to £7,000 by participating in Brain Tumour Research’s Walk of Hope just weeks after Gavin’s diagnosis in August last year.

The Three Peaks Challenge is one of several fundraising initiatives planned throughout 2024. The challenging task involves climbing to the peak of Ben Nevis in Scotland, Scafell Pike in England and Yr Wyddfa in Wales.

Across the weekend in June, the Autotech Group Three Peaks Challenge ‘Autotrekers’ team will walk 23 miles and ascend over 11,000 ft.

Several family members and friends of the company have also committed to take part and are joining the ‘Autotrekers’ ranks.

Autotech Group’s chief technology officer Laurence Abbott said: “Undoubtedly, this will be our biggest fundraising challenge to date and we have been delighted with the response. Everyone within Autotech Group is involved in some way, from participating in the actual walk to driving the Autotrekers from peak to peak to supporting our fundraising efforts.

“‘Together’ is one of our company values and the team is certainly embracing this in our collaborative mission to raise vital funds for Brain Tumour Research. This dreadful disease kills more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer yet just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease since records began in 2002.

“Just £25 could fund a PhD student to work in a lab for one day. The money will go so far but greater awareness is needed.”