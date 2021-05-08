Slow down, unwind and connect with nature…

WELCOME to Greensand Country, a beautiful landscape defined by the Greensand Ridge, a band of higher ground stretching from Leighton Buzzard to Gamlingay.

It rises out of the surrounding vales to create a locally unique environment. The area is home to all of Bedfordshire’s remaining heathland, more than half of its woodland and more historical parklands than anywhere else in Britain.

This month, Bedfordshire residents and visitors can enjoy the breathtaking landscape during the Greensand Country Festival, a celebration of Greensand Country that is encouraging people to explore the outstanding countryside on their doorstep in a sustainable way.

Businesses, councils, social groups, charities and landowners have come together to organise a range of inclusive and fun activities, from walks, cycle routes and horse rides to outdoor yoga, wellbeing talks and live music.

Rushmere Country Park

The festival is run by the Greensand Country Landscape Partnership, which consists of organisations, landowners and communities. The inaugural festival was held in May 2018 and in 2019 the number of events hosted was more than doubled.

Last year, the festival was cancelled due to the pandemic, however this year’s event is able to safely go ahead whilst taking into account any local and national restrictions.

The key sponsor of this year’s festival is housebuilder Mulberry Homes. “We are thrilled to be supporting the Greensand Country Festival as this year’s key festival sponsor,” says sales director Kerry Jones.

“At Mulberry Homes, we are committed to supporting and forging lasting partnerships within the Bedfordshire communities among which we operate, including those within the Greensand Country area.”

Greensand Country runs directly through the villages where Mulberry Homes’ developments are located; Leighton Buzzard, Maulden and Potton with other Bedfordshire developments in Lower Stondon, Clifton and Graze Hill.

Leighton Buzzard Light Railway

“The walk through the Greensand Country takes locals between our sites so the decision to support the festival was a no-brainer,” says Kerry.

“We are very proud to be a part of this incredible festival. The Greensand Country is a stunning landscape and we are looking forward to seeing local communities safely come together to enjoy this natural beauty.”

The sponsorship comes as part of the housebuilder’s ten-year anniversary campaign, in which it has committed to supporting charities and organisations local to its developments throughout 2021.

Claire Poulton, Greensand Country Landscape Partnership programme manager, said: “We are delighted to welcome Mulberry Homes as our key festival sponsor. This has enabled us to reach out to many more people to tell them about this ‘green oasis’ of peace and quiet, rolling countryside and breathtaking views that make up Greensand Country.

“It is a place where people feel able to slow down, unwind and connect with nature.

“It is somewhere to escape urban life, breathe easy and feel uplifted.”

For more information about the Greensand Country Festival and the events planned for 2021, visit http://www.greensandcountry.com/