PR company pledges support for firms and charities hit by pandemic

Support package worth £2,750 to be won in time for Christmas

A FORMER journalist from Northamptonshire is gifting one lucky business or charity an eight-week PR and communications support package – a free present in time for Christmas.

Jessica Pilkington, who runs PR, marketing, and social media company Pilkington Communications, is preparing to launch a new ‘Adapt, Recover, Rebuild’ Public Relations and communications Covid support package in the New Year.

Before that, though, she plans to give one organisation an early Christmas present… £2,750 of PR support for free.

This eight-week package has been designed specifically for organisations that have been negatively affected by the pandemic and that desperately need support, whether it is to redesign and write a website, plan a social media campaign, generate lots of press coverage, design and run campaigns, enter business awards or create short films.

Jessica, who worked in print journalism before moving into PR nearly 20 years ago, said: “In recent weeks I have been thinking about both the launch of these packages and how we as a company could give back this Christmas. I was thinking of a fundraiser or charity donation but then realised we could do so much more by donating our expertise.

“It has been a tough year for almost everybody and we have seen so many businesses struggle to survive, let alone thrive. For many small to medium-sized businesses and charities communications is key to success, whether you want to increase your revenue, boost donations, bring in new customers, launch a new product or promote a programme of events.”

Jessica Pilkington

Businesses, charities, and social enterprises can enter online simply by sharing their name, business name and email address. The winning organisation will be chosen at random on 21st December.

Jessica added: “There is no hidden agenda to this, this is not too good to be true. For me, this competition is an opportunity to give back. It is a privilege to be in the position to help another company and that is what motivates me.”

The winning organisation will be told the good news before Christmas and the first online meeting with Jessica and her team will take place in January, at a time to suit the winner.

Included in the prize:

Initial planning meeting, with agreed objectives set;

Eight weeks of bespoke support (around 50 hours) from Jessica and the team;

An end of project summary and plan, to enable the organisation to build on the PR momentum and continue the good work.

The competition is now open, with the closing date 9am on Monday 21st December. One lucky winner will be drawn at random later that day. The winner will then be announced across social media.

Find out more at www.pilkington-comms/competition

