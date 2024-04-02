How to prosper as an international capitalist

Sponsored Article

IN AN ERA of high and growing taxes, increasing government bureaucracy, legislation and regulation and a host of other issues in the UK, it is little wonder that successful wealthy individuals are seriously considering their options writes Tony Byrne (above), managing director of Wealth & Tax Management.

If you have worked hard and become wealthy, you are probably dismayed at the government taxing you more and more. Taxes in the UK are currently at their highest level since the 1940s and that is under a Conservative government.

I shudder to think what will happen if Labour wins the next election, which is looking increasingly likely. I predict taxes will go through the roof. This will probably lead to a brain drain from the UK.

So if you are one of the people disaffected by the way things are going in the UK you may like to consider becoming an international capitalist and break free from this stifling environment. This may mean you wish to retire abroad in a friendly country or simply work abroad. It may mean you spending your time in a number of countries which could include the UK.

In this internet age, if you work in an office at a desk behind a computer why not work abroad instead? Many people are already living and working abroad because it has never been so easy to do so.

If this appeals to you then you might like to consider one or more of the following options:

Obtaining a second passport in your country of choice

Getting citizenship in another country

Opening an offshore bank account

Investing offshore including pensions

Buying property overseas

Setting up an offshore trust or foundation

As you can see there are numerous options. Clearly, you need to take professional advice from suitable specialists. You know it makes sense.

