Passenger numbers down by 66% as airport welcomes government’s travel taskforce

PASSSENGER numbers are down by two-thirds year on year for September, London Luton Airport has revealed.

A total 575,000 passengers travelled through the airport during the month and airport bosses have welcomed the government’s move to set up a travel taskforce to support the sector’s recovery.

London Luton has taken steps to ensure that the airport remains a safe and secure environment for both staff and passengers. It has introduced new measures in the terminal, from enhanced cleaning and the installation of protective screens to hand sanitiser stations and the requirement to wear face coverings.

The measures were certified as part of the Airports Council International Airport Health Accreditation programme – a UK first.

London Luton’s chief executive Alberto Martin said: “I am immensely proud of all the staff at LLA for continuing to deliver a high level of customer care and service, even during these challenging times.

“However, although we saw some recovery in passenger numbers during the summer months it has been short-lived, with numbers beginning to tumble once again.

“I welcome the formation of the government’s new travel taskforce, but urge them to work closely with industry to quickly and safely remove the need for self-isolation with testing.”