Join the Willen Hospice cycling challenge in the spirit of Captain Tom

CELEBRATING the 40th anniversary of Willen Hospice and the life of the late Captain Sir Tom Moore is the joint aim of a cycling challenge taking place this autumn.

Inspired by Captain Sir Tom’s determination and spirit, The Willen Hospice Captain Tom Cycle 100 challenges cyclists to ride just over 400 miles in five days.

The route takes cyclists to Keighley in Yorkshire – Captain Sir Tom’s home town – and back through the Peak District before returning to a celebration reception in Captain Sir Tom’s family garden in Marston Moretaine near Bedford, where the inspirational 100-year-old walked 100 laps of his garden, raising £38.9 million for the NHS Covid-19 Appeal.

Cyclists will stop off at areas significant to Captain Sir Tom’s life. These include his birthplace in Keighley, the Harrogate Amy Foundation College where Captain Sir Tom was made honorary Colonel last year and the War Memorial in Ilkley, which was built by the Moore family.

Hannah Ingram-Moore with her father Captain Sir Tom Moore after receiving his knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle

The initiative has been put together by Willen Hospice and the Captain Tom Foundation, set up in Captain Sir Tom’s memory to support causes close to his heart, including tackling loneliness and improving education and equality.

Hannah Ingram-Moore, Captain Sir Tom’s daughter, said: “We are thrilled to support this exciting new cycling challenge from Willen Hospice. My father was incredibly proud of his Yorkshire roots and we are so happy to see many of the places that were so special to him included on this ride.

“Willen Hospice is a cause close to our hearts and we have supported them as a family for many years. We are very thankful that they have created this amazing challenge in my father’s memory and to raise the vital funds they need to support local people.”

The challenge is limited to 20 cyclists, each of whom will receive an exclusive Willen Hospice Captain Tom Cycle 100 pro-cycling jersey, plus a finisher’s medal. The registration fee is £100, with additional trip costs at £350, which includes accommodation, breakfast and lunch, mechanical support and luggage transfer, as well as the jersey and medal.

For an extra £15, cyclists can also receive a 12-week training plan from specialist cycling coach Andy Tomkins to help reach their goals.

Willen Hospice

Dawn Clark, Willen Hospice challenges fundraiser, said: “It is an incredible honour to be working with The Captain Tom Foundation and his family for this exciting new challenge.

“The pandemic has meant that we have, sadly, had to postpone our Paris to Nice charity cycle challenge twice now due to Covid-19 so having the opportunity to raise vital funds for the hospice closer to home is truly a saving grace for us as we continue to struggle with raising funds during this difficult time.

“Any keen cyclist would not want to miss this once in a lifetime experience, celebrating a true hero, and helping their local charity as we mark 40 years of care.”

Willen Hospice is asking cyclists to fundraise a minimum £400 to help the charity continue providing free, compassionate care to local patients and their families. To sign up to this exclusive challenge, visit www.willen-hospice.org.uk/Cycle100