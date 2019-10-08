Investment deal heralds opening of new Aviation Academy

THE FACILITIES formerly occupied by Monarch Airlines Engineering Training Academy at London Luton Airport have new owners.

The premises have been purchased from the joint administrators at KPMG by British School of Aviation.



It is to open its first Aviation Academy next month, with plans to expand into more facilities nationally and internationally over the next five years. BSA will launch its first UK Civil Aviation Authority-approved engineering courses in November, with other aviation disciplines to follow.

BSA aims provide a new model of training for the aviation industry, which will enable airlines to outsource requirements for key specialist personnel. The aim is to create a footprint in the UK which will be adapted at a local level worldwide, say BSA directors Anoop Singh Bamrah, Shonu Bamrah, Matt Harvey and Richard Cooper.

The academy launch has been equity and loan financed by Veruth Holdings, Falcon Flying Services and Veruth’s non-executive director Peter Kara who has also joined the BSA board.

BSA director Matt Harvey said: “We are so pleased to have secured this lucrative investment from Veruth Holdings. We now have the capacity to grow exponentially and we are confident that this investment will ensure the long-term growth of British School of Aviation.”

Veruth Holdings owner David Sheridan added: “As a long-term equity investment company, we are delighted to add British School of Aviation to our portfolio. With their experienced and dedicated team, we see great opportunities both in the UK and globally for the company.”