Have your say on prospects for the economy

BUSINESSES are being urged to take part in a research project that will influence future investment, business support and economic strategy in the area.

As the local economy rebuilds from the impacts of the pandemic, the South East Midlands Local Enterprise Partnership – which sets the strategic direction for the area – want to hear the views of business on issues regarding economic conditions, their own performance and the future of the South East Midlands’ economy.

The results of the SEMLEP’s 2021 Business Survey will inform the area’s priorities for government-funded investments and interventions made to strengthen the area’s economy.

SEMLEP will share the results with the economic development and investment teams in local councils across the region to help them to shape local economic strategies and initiatives, benefitting local businesses.

Questions will focus on what businesses think about local economic and business issues, what is good and works well, and what can be improved.

The survey is the chance for business owners to talk about how they want to grow and what they need from their LEP, Growth Hub, local councils and partners to achieve growth and become more sustainable.

Hilary Chipping, chief executive of SEMLEP.

SEMLEP chief executive Hilary Chipping said: “Over the past two years, we have spoken to businesses of all sizes in all sectors with one core theme coming across: Resilience.

“Our 2021 Business Survey is the opportunity for businesses to have their voices heard. We want to deliver support and shape our skills strategy in a way that is aligned with business needs.

“Have your say to influence that approach.”

SEMLEP has commissioned independent market research provider Public Perspectives Ltd to conduct the survey, which will take place between September 27 and early November. Researchers will be contacting a representative sample of businesses across the region.

Businesses are also invited to approach Public Perspectives to contribute to the survey. To express your interest in taking part, email surveys@publicperspectives.co.uk and Public Perspectives will be in touch to arrange an interview.