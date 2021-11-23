Growth Hub board names new chair and deputy

BOARD members Rachel Mallows and David Sheridan have taken over as chair and deputy chair of the South East Midlands Local Enterprise Partnership’s Growth Hub.

Ms Mallows, who sits on the SEMLEP board and is a champion of local business through her organisation of the Weetabix Northamptonshire Food and Drink Awards, has also been appointed SME Champion on the SEMLEP board.

Mr Sheridan moves from his existing place on the Growth Hub board to become deputy chair.

Rachel Mallows and David Sheridan are the newly appointed chair and deputy of SEMLEP’s Growth Hub

Ms Mallows, who had worked in personal development and business support for 30 years, said: “I am absolutely thrilled to take on this strategic role at a time when the value of SMEs in our economy is certainly under the spotlight.

“The Growth Hub has built an impressive track record of support, particularly during the pandemic, and I very much look forward to the months ahead.”

Mr Sheridan first joined the Growth Hub Board in 2018. He has worked with SMEs and scale-up businesses and owns his own business.

“Despite challenges in several fields, companies in SEMLEP area have great opportunities to successfully expand,” he said. “With our universities, good infrastructure and lower costs than London, it is our role in the Growth Hub to help these firms develop even further.

“A very exciting period lies ahead.”