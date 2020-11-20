Going once… going twice… TV personality hosts virtual auction for Willen Hospice

WILLEN Hospice is bringing the excitement of the auction house to front rooms, kitchens and dining room tables next week, when TV personality Charlie Ross, hosts a live virtual auction for the charity on Thursday (November 26).

Charlie Ross

Known for his flamboyant auctioneering skills on popular shows including Bargain Hunt, Antiques Road Trip and Flog it!, Charlie will bring his energy and exuberance to the event in support of the Hospice.

Bidding will open on a selection of highly sought after items, including a signed copy of Captain Sir Tom Moore’s book and children’s’ book, holiday homes in the UK and Italy, a mini Land Rover for the kids, an exclusive recording studio session and guitar lessons with Marshall Amplification, and a tour of the 007 Goldfinger DB5 continuation car project at Aston Martin Works in Newport Pagnell. There’s even a ride in a combine harvester.

Mr Ross said: “I’m honoured to be hosting this wonderful evening for Willen Hospice, a charity I am hugely proud to be involved with. What a wonderful way to raise money!

“I can’t wait to get back to the excitement of the auction room, albeit virtually, and I urge people to get behind the Hospice and join in.”

Willen Hospice’s events manager Tracey Jago said: “By joining us, you’ll be helping to us to care for local patients as we continue to face the challenges of the coronavirus. A huge thanks to Charlie, and to all the wonderful people who have donated such great items for us to auction, without which the event would not be possible.”

The evening will be hosted live on Zoom, starting at 6.45pm. Tickets to attend are £10. The Zoom link and brochure will be emailed in advance of the evening.

To find out more visit www.willen-hospice.org.uk/liveauction or call 01908 303052.