Country club opens doors to show off its transformation

THE MAYORS of Milton Keynes and Northampton are pictured performing the official opening ceremony of the newly refurbished Kingfisher Hotel, Golf and Country Club near Deanshanger.

They joined dozens of guests to celebrate the completion of the multi-million pound transformation of the venue.

The occasion showed off Kingfisher’s new boutique hotel, its K-FITT indoor and outdoor fitness centre, including a full-size sauna and steam room, and the K Beauty salon.

Kingfisher director Sandy Gohil reflected on the project and the owners’ plans for the future before guests sat down to enjoy a socially distanced champagne afternoon tea prepared by Kingfisher’s team of chefs.