Pioneer award winner speaks of her pride in the community

“I love being a black woman doing some great things in Milton Keynes, where I am part of a wonderful and caring community who come together to help and support each other.”

The words of Fola Komolafe, chief executive of the Christian charity World Vision UK, after receiving the Black Female Pioneer of the Year award at Milton Keynes’ first Black Excellence Awards.

She is pictured after being presented with the award by Milton Keynes Mayor Mick Legg and Mayoress Mandy Legg. Ms Komolafe was among 11 nominees announced in October and one of eight winners on the night at the ceremony, held at the Delta by Marriott hotel on Kents Hill and attended by more than 180 guests.

The awards were the brainchild of entrepreneur and film producer Nana Ofori-Atta Oguntola. The finalists were chosen by a panel of business and community leaders in collaboration with Milton Keynes City Council.

Ms Komolafe, a Deputy Lord-Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire, is a director of Milton Keynes Food Bank and president of Milton Keynes Community Foundation. She received a MBE in 2016 for services to business and community.

“I am so honoured to be recognised and to receive this award,” she said. “I hope to be able to inspire, encourage and challenge every person, especially our young ones, to know that they can be a pioneer of change, giving themselves permission for their own unique story to be written as they pursue their dreams, even if they don’t always feel fully prepared for it.”