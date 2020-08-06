Camelot appoints waste management specialist as recycling partner

NATIONAL Lottery operator Camelot has appointed regional waste management company Cawleys as its local recycling and waste resource partner.

The partnership will initially focus on Camelot’s national distribution centre in Northampton and will enable the organisation to maximise its plastic and card recycling rates. Volumes are continuous and Camelot is self-segregating card and plastic waste into separate roll-on roll-off containers for Cawleys collection.

As well as segregated waste, Cawleys also collects Camelot’s general waste which is put through its Manufacturing Recycling Facility to maximise recycling recovery rates.

The partnership, which commenced in July, was established on the back of Cawleys’ reputation for outstanding customer service and its long-standing commitment to delivering truly sustainable waste management solutions.

Cawleys, whose head office is in Luton, collects a huge variety of waste for recycling and is one of the few local waste managers to have its own Materials Recycling Facility (which can sort and separate recyclable materials from all general waste. Any non-recyclables are sent to energy from waste facilities.

Rob French, general manager at Camelot’s Northampton distribution centre, said: “We are delighted to have agreed a recycling and waste contract with Cawleys. One of the reasons we selected the company was based on its sustainable approach to every waste stream.

“Not only can we continue to have a process that segregates our plastic and card waste, which ensures any bi-products from our card and ticket manufacturing processes are suitably dealt with, but we also have a sustainable waste solution for our general waste.

“Cawleys’ sorting process goes above and beyond, so that even non-segregated waste will be recycled or converted into fuel. We couldn’t be happier with the tailored solutions that they’ve provided us with.

“Ensuring that we continue to do what’s best for the environment remains a priority for Camelot and we’re very much looking forward to working with the team at Cawleys to continually evolve our recycling rates.”