Awards put hospitality sector back in the spotlight

‘A moment of excitement at a difficult time’

MORE THAN 10,000 votes were cast… now the winners of the 2020 Milton Keynes Food & Leisure Awards have been revealed.

Rather than the traditional black tie awards gala, the winners were announced at a virtual ceremony. But the number of votes cast reflects the eagerness of the public to support their favourite local hospitality venues.

Organiser Steven Dryden-Hall said: “Winning an award can only help the visibility of a business and it’s a moment of excitement at a difficult time that helps to recognise the hard work that the staff have put in throughout the year.”

The winners are:

Asian restaurant Pin Petch, Newport Pagnell

Bar of the year Blossom Room, The Hub

Best family restaurant The Three Trees, Bletchley

Best independent takeaway Tasty MK, Brooklands

Best newcomer Mrs Mac’s Sweet Treats, Woburn Sands

Best Pub The Three Trees, Bletchley

Best restaurant The Cherry Tree, Olney

Best street food Eat is Greek

Hotel of the year Villiers, Buckingham

Branded restaurant of the year – Bella Italia, Stadium MK

MK’s Top attraction Mr Mulligans, 12th Street Central Milton Keynes

Waitress of the year Louise Cuthbert – The Three Trees, Bletchley

Waiter of the Year Jack Robinson – Caldecotte pub and grill, Caldecotte lakeside

Best artisan food product Simply dairy ice cream, The Willen Ice-cream company

Best artisan drink product Stables Gold, Concrete Cow Brewery