Manufacturer sells former site to developer in £4m+ deal

INDUSTRIAL door manufacturer Jewers Doors has sold its former site in Biggleswade in a deal worth more than £4 million.

The 26,625 sq ft unit at Stratton Business Park has been acquired by property developer Dunmoore, which now plans to redevelop the site.

Jewers, which specialises in the manufacture of aircraft hangar doors, is to move to a new 50,000 sq ft site on Stratton Business Park at Pegasus Way.

The site acquired by Dunmoore includes two-storey office accommodation with a factory/warehouse to the rear. Stratton Business Park is in a key location for the agri-food sector. The business park is being extended with much larger logistics and production facilities being developed.

Property consultancy Kirkby Diamond acted for Jewers in the deal. An offer on the site was accepted in February.

Eamon Kennedy pictured, head of commercial agency (group) at Kirkby Diamond in Luton, said: “There is huge interest at the moment in warehouse units and so we were not surprised to see so much interest when we began marketing this unit at Stratton Business Park.

“There were a total of nine parties bidding for the unit and it eventually achieved a sale price in excess of the £4 million asking price.”

