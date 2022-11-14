‘The potential to provide exceptional new opportunities’: Aerospace giant’s planned move to Cranfield would benefit Central Bedfordshire economy, says council leader

PLANS by aerospace company Marshall Aerospace to move its headquarters to Cranfield Airport from Cambridge will be a significant boost to the area, says the leader of Central Bedfordshire Council.

Subject to planning approval, Marshall aims to open a new purpose-built facility on the Cranfield University campus in 2026 and will close its current base at Cambridge Airport the following year.

The company has submitted an outline planning application to Central Bedfordshire Council as the next step in its relocation plans. The application follows a comprehensive round of public consultation with residents living in and around Cranfield.

“We have been delighted with the response we have had thus far to our proposals to move our aerospace business to Cranfield, with the vast majority of people welcoming the employment opportunities and economic benefits we will bring to the area,” said Marshall chief executive Kathy Jenkins.

Central Bedfordshire Council has welcomed the plan, saying Marshall’s arrival would be a major boost to the entire area. Council leader Cllr Richard Wenham pictured right said: “Marshall Aerospace is a major player in its field. This is evidence of the extensive work we do to showcase our area as an attractive business location and has the potential to provide exceptional new opportunities for local people to find rewarding, highly skilled work close to home.”

Marshall already works with Cranfield University, collaborating on several aerospace projects focusing on skills development and research, said Ms Jenkins. “We are pleased to have reached this important milestone in our aerospace relocation programme.”

Cllr Wenham said: “We are determined to continue to build local prosperity in Central Bedfordshire.”

Marshall will also continue to have a presence in Cambridgeshire, operating a number of its other businesses from the area. These include Marshall Land Systems which is due to move to a new home in the county by 2025. Once Marshall vacates Cambridge Airport, the site will be put forward for development in line with the Greater Cambridge Local Plan.